Coronavirus: Listen to the howls of coyotes as lockdown keeps people inside in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you live in San Francisco, you may be hearing a little more howling at night. At first, you may even confuse the wailing sound for dogs outside your window. But don't be fooled, people are reporting seeing more coyotes walking at night during coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Delia shared video of coyotes howling and chattering in the middle of a San Francisco street on March 31.
Delia said the "craziest part" was hearing them howl. "Usually they just keep moving and stay away from humans," he told Storyful.

People have reported seeing more wildlife since California and San Francisco issued shelter-in-place orders last month.
Wildlife experts are reminding people not to feed or approach the coyotes, especially during the spring season when they may have pups in tow or nearby.

