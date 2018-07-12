WILDFIRE

Crews make progress containing County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire officials say crews are making progress containing the County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa, which was sparked by an improperly installed electric livestock fence. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire officials say crews are making progress containing the County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa, which was sparked by an improperly installed electric livestock fence.

The County Fire started in the community of Guinda on June 30, 2018 in the county of Yolo. So far, this massive fire has scorched 90,288 acres and is now 89 percent contained.

Cal Fire is urging residents to always follow proper installation and operation guidelines on your owner's manuals when installing and/or operating all equipment that can cause a wildland fire.

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

On Wednesday, Cal Fire said all evacuation orders were lifted and that PG&E restored power to all areas affected by the blaze.

Officials say progress continues to increase and firefighters are working aggressively to mop up and strengthen control lines.

Over 2,000 people were initially told to evacuate as the County Fire continued to spread, said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa


Brown said the blaze started 12 days ago and is surging through rugged terrain northwest of Sacramento amid hot and dry weather.

So far this year, wildfires have burned at least 4,200 square miles in the United States, according to the fire center. That's a bit below last year's acreage to date - which included the beginning of California's devastating fire season - but above the 10-year average of 3,600 square miles.

Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by Thursday, July 12, 2018, which is two days more than they originally predicted.
EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:

Mandatory evacuations:
None

Road closures:
County Road 40 at State Highway 16

All roads withing the fire's perimeter

Cooperating Agencies:
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Cal OES, California Highway Patrol, California Conservation Corps, Yolo County OES, Yolo County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Napa County Sheriff, PG&E, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and California National Guard.

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush firefire departmentsCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
County Fire sparked by electric livestock fence, Cal Fire says
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 90,288 acres
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
County Fire near Lake Berryessa burns nearly 83,000 acres
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Smoke, fog creep towards SF at sunset
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
WILDFIRE
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Crews still working to fully contain Mendocino Complex Fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News