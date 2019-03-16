Cyclists demand safer streets and protected bike lanes from Folsom to Howard

Over 100 cyclist came together to form a @PeopleProtected bike lane on Howard st. Some cyclist tell us everyday is a gamble for safety. As a collective they want @sfmta_muni to install protected bike lanes on Howard, Embarcadero and Folsom streets. @abc7newsbayarea 🚲 🚗 pic.twitter.com/L8X9AKtG3s — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 16, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A week after cyclist Tess Rothstein was struck and killed by a truck on 6 and Howard, over 100 cyclists are urging SFMTA for protected bike lanes from Folsom to Howard Street."I'm just scared and sad. How many close calls have you had? Today, 3," said cyclist James Driscoll.Since Rothstein's death parking on 6 and Howard has been removed and the bike lane was extended. Now, this group of cyclists wants permanent protected bike lanes installed on Howard, Embarcadero and Folsom. Matt Haney, District 5's supervisor supports them."It needs to be a protected bike lane. They can start that process right now. They can begin to remove cars and lanes and the MTA is the only one that can get this done," said Haney.In single file, cyclists got very close to cars tonight. They say this is nothing compared to what they go through on a daily basis without protected bike lanes."I was hit and fortunately not too bad in a hit and run. A car running a red light crossing market street," said cyclist, Patrick Lindley.Patrick lived to tell his story. The ones who didn't were remembered tonight with a bouquet of flowers leading the human protected bike lane."We lost someone named Kevin Manning on Embarcadero Street. It's been eight months and nothing has changed where he died. That street is one of our top 5 unprotected bike lanes in the whole city," said "People Protected" founder, Matt Brezina.SFMTA's spokesperson Paul Rosa said they're looking into expediting a permanent change."There is a request for bike lanes to go all the way into Embarcadero and we are working on ways to do that. As part of Vision Zero we understand that 75% of all serious collision are taking place."The SF Bike Coalition is planning to rally on the steps of City Hall next Tuesday. They want permanent protected bike lanes from Folsom to Howard.