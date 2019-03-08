Traffic

Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in San Francisco's South of Market District

A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a truck in San Francisco on Howard Street, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A collision turned fatal Friday morning in San Francisco's South of Market district, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth and Howard streets at 8:19 a.m. on report of a collision.

Officer Robert Ruecca described the victim as a "possible bicyclist" and said the individual had been involved in a crash with some sort of truck.

Details about the victim's age and gender were not immediately available.

Ruecca said roads have been closed off until further notice at the scene of the crash while officers investigate.
