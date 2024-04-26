This is the first time all of Annie's eggs have hatched.

Bay Area's Annie the falcon welcomes new chicks during livestreamed 'Hatch Day' in Berkeley

On Wednesday morning, the feathered tenants at the Campanile at UC Berkeley, peregrine falcons Annie and Archie, became the parents of four.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a momentous day for the Bay Area's favorite pair of peregrine falcons, Archie and Annie.

In anticipation, the Cal Falcons group called today "Hatch Day" and set up a live viewing on the big screen at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

They also brought along a male peregrine falcon that is undergoing treatment at a bird center.

Falcon experts were on hand to answer people's questions about Annie and her chicks.

And for the first time ever, Hatch Day also featured a live raptor, who was on site until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

"This is ideal. The big screen gets people here, and we're here to educate. Annie the falcon is here to entertain. We are here to educate," said Mary Malec with Cal Falcons.

This is the first time all of Annie's eggs have hatched.

There are no names yet for the new chicks, so we are waiting to see if there will be some kind of naming contest.

