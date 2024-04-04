UC Berkeley to celebrate 'Hatch Day' with livestream of Annie the falcon's newest eggs

SAN FRANCISCO -- University of California, Berkeley has hatched a plan to celebrate the imminent arrival of new peregrine falcon chicks in a nest atop the famous bell tower on campus later this month.

Hatch Day is a daylong event planned for April 24 at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA), where a live video feed will show the hatching of four eggs of a falcon named Annie and her new mate Archie.

Annie has lived since 2016 atop the Campanile, the third-largest bell-and-clock tower in the world, and recently paired with a new male companion that arrived earlier this year.

PREVIOUS YEAR'S COVERAGE: Berkeley holds watch party as peregrine falcon hatchlings expected

A huge screen in Berkeley is streaming Annie the peregrine falcon as all four chicks are expected to be hatched by the end of the day.

Archie got its name from a naming contest held by the Cal Falcons group of scientists and volunteers who monitor the birds and share photos, video and information about them on social media.

Eggs appeared in the pair's nest last month and the Cal Falcons group has estimated April 24 as the day the new chicks will hatch.

To celebrate, BAMPFA will live-stream footage of the nest on its outdoor screen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a team of falcon experts will share information about the birds throughout the day, according to organizers.

More details about the event can be found here, while more information about the falcons can be found here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live