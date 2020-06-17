Society

Cookie vendor overwhelmed by community support after he was berated at Livermore Farmers' Market

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- The owner of a Livermore, Calif. cookie shop says he is overwhelmed by the community support after a viral video showed him being berated by the former manager of the Livermore Farmers' Market.

In a message posted on his website, Dan Good Cookies owner, Dan Floyd, said "Thank you for your support over these last few days. I never could have imagined people from my Livermore community and beyond would respond to this situation in such large numbers."

Because of the outpouring, Floyd was forced to stop taking orders on his website and close his shop early on June 16.



The City of Livermore has announced that California Farmers Market Association (CFMA) has resigned as the manager of the Livermore Farmers' Market because of the incident involving Floyd and CFMA representative, Gail Hayden.

Hayden was seen telling Floyd he could not pass out Pride flags to "satisfy his political agenda."

The City of Livermore says that the incident does not reflect the city's values of inclusion and respect.
