Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting

Police have identified a suspect in the Sunday afternoon shooting death of a 76-year-old man near the Iron Horse Regional Trail in Danville.Police said they are searching for Mark Allan Sypien, 51, in connection with the shooting death of Danville resident John Moore around 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 3470 Fostoria Way.An arrest warrant on suspicion of murder has been issued for Sypien, police Chief Allan Shields said in a news release. Sypien is described as a white man who is 5 feet 9 and 185 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. His last known address is in the Dublin area.Sypien was last seen driving a 2003 silver Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 1008122.Police ask anyone who sees Sypien to contact police immediately.Anyone with information about his whereabouts or related to the case is asked to contact Danville police at (925) 314-3702 or via Nixle by texting "TipDanPD" with your tip to 888777.