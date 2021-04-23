Danville officer turns himself in after being charged in deadly 2018 shooting

East Bay officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting turns himself in

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Danville police officer facing charges for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man in 2018 turned himself in Thursday night, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office.

The district attorney announced felony charges against Officer Andrew Hall Wednesday and issued an arrest warrant.

The DA's office says Hall was booked into jail Thursday evening. However, it's unclear if he has since bailed out.

Prosecutors say Hall used unnecessary force in the 2018 shooting that killed 33-year-old Laudemere Arboleda.

RELATED: Danville officer charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting, killing man in 2018

Arboleda was killed during a pursuit after nearby residents had reported him acting suspiciously.

"Officer Hall ran around the rear of his vehicle and fired his semi-automatic pistol at Mr. Arboleda. Mr. Arboleda was hit nine times," said Becton.

His lawyer claims self-defense.

"When Officer Hall fired his weapon, he felt not only was his life in the imminent danger by virtue of this car approaching him, but he felt his Sergeant's life was in danger as well because he saw a sergeant arrive and believed his sergeant was in the path of the car," said Hall's lawyer Michael Rains.

RELATED: Danville officer who shot man last week, fatally shot man while on duty in 2018

After the shooting, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office's internal review found Hall did not violate any policies and allowed him to continue working.

Hall is now facing two felony charges; voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Officer Hall is also currently on administrative leave for shooting and killing 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson in Danville last month. That incident is currently under investigation.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.
