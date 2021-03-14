Danville officer who shot man last week, fatally shot man while on duty in 2018

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 has learned that a Danville police officer who shot a man this week, also shot and killed a man while on duty in 2018.Police identified the officer Saturday evening.According to police, Officer Andrew Hall was questioning a homeless man standing in the middle of Sycamore Valley Road Thursday.Officials say the man, identified tonight 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson, pulled out a knife and advanced toward Officer Hall.That's when Hall fired his weapon.Wilson remains in critical condition at the hospitalHall, who has been an officer for more than seven years,is on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.But we are also learning that Hall was involved in a deadly shooting in November 2018.Hall shot and killed 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda of Newark, who police say led officers on a pursuit, and steered his vehicle toward an officer.Witnesses at the time disputed that claim from police.