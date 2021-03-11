Investigation underway after officer shoots man with knife in Danville

By Matt Boone
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway in Danville after police say an officer shot a man armed with a knife.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Danville's Police Chief Allan Shields said officers were called to the Sycamore Valley Road overpass around noon for reports of a man throwing rocks at motorists on Highway 680.

Chief Shields says an officer arrived on scene and started questioning the man who was standing in the street. The chief says the man then pulled out a folding knife and opened it. He says the officer ordered the man to drop the knife several times. however, he started to "advance" towards the officer, who fired one shot, striking the man.

Police say the fire department and ambulance were called to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital. Chief Shields did not release details on his condition.

The Danville Police Department says the investigation is ongoing per the countywide officer-involved protocol. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division through dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.


