'Breaks my heart': San Francisco community pays tribute to murder victims on Day of Remembrance

By Ryan Curry
SF community honors murder victims on Day of Remembrance

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Community leaders and members of the public gathered at City Hall Sunday to honor murder victims. It is part of the national "Day of Remembrance" for the many around the nation who were murdered.

"We are here tonight because the violence has to stop," said Mattie Scott, the event organizer and whose son was murdered over two decades ago.

The Bay Area has seen much violence this year. Especially in Oakland where they city reported its 100th homicide of the year. According to Scott, that is too many families who have had to suffer this year.

"That is 100 mothers who have to go to morgue and identify their child," she said. "That is too much. It breaks my heart."

Community leaders such as San Francisco Police Chief William Scott attended the event. He said the hardest part of his job to speaking with family members after someone has been killed.

"Talking to a mother or a father or an aunt or uncle after someone they love died is hard, and it never gets easier," Scott said. "It is up to us as law enforcement to solve these crimes and limit the violence, and it is up to the community to step up and come closer together."

