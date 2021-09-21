'This has to stop': Oakland mayor, police chief plead with community as city records 100th homicide

During the week of 9/13-9/19, 9 lives were lost to violence. OPD has investigated 99 homicides, 70 this time last year. There were 44 instances of gunfire. OPD officers recovered 23 firearms 859 YTD. There were 17 robberies. We must come together as a city to end the violence. pic.twitter.com/AjYJKMzLMm