3 dead in separate Oakland shootings that happened minutes apart

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Violence erupted Monday in East Oakland with two reported dead near a preschool and a fatal FBI shooting, police and the FBI said.The U.S. Marshal's Task Force was serving a criminal arrest warrant at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue when a person was shot by an FBI agent.The person was taken to a hospital where they died, according to a statement by the FBI. The agent who opened fire was not injured, FBI officials said.Neither police nor the FBI said whether the person shot was the suspect the FBI was looking for.Two died and more may have been wounded a few minutes earlier in a separate shooting near Burbank Preschool, police said.The shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of 64th Avenue.Police are investigating the shooting as a double homicide. The two deaths are the 91st and 92nd homicides of 2021, according to police.Sixty-seven homicides were reported in Oakland as of Sept. 13 of last year.