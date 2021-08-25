oakland

Person wanted on manslaughter warrant injured in Oakland police shooting, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer near an Oakland hotel Wednesday afternoon.

A person wanted on a manslaughter warrant was taken to a nearby hospital, but not "seriously injured," according to police.

They say the person is in stable condition.



Video shows heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way near the Oakland Airport.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this time, though police say they found two firearms at the scene.

Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer near an Oakland hotel Wednesday afternoon.



