Person wanted on manslaughter warrant injured in Oakland police shooting, officials say

OPD is currently investigating an OIS that took place in the 8400 blk of Enterprise Way. The individual was wanted on a criminal warrant for manslaughter. The individual was not seriously injured & is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. Two firearms recovered. pic.twitter.com/AvWPTuBCNJ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 25, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer near an Oakland hotel Wednesday afternoon.A person wanted on a manslaughter warrant was taken to a nearby hospital, but not "seriously injured," according to police.They say the person is in stable condition.Video shows heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way near the Oakland Airport.The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this time, though police say they found two firearms at the scene.