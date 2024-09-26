A's fan hopes to spread wife's ashes on field during last game in Oakland

For Kevin Oneill, Thursday isn't just about honoring the A's for their last game in Oakland, it's also about honoring his wife who died of cancer.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The A's prepare to say goodbye to the Oakland Coliseum Thursday, in what is an emotional day for a lot of fans and the end of a chapter for Bay Area sports.

Fans started lining up to get inside the parking lot to the Coliseum before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

From the moment the gates opened, A's fans were wasting no time to soak it all in.

After 57 seasons, Thursday marks the A's final home game at the Oakland Coliseum.

While one fan said the final A's game in Oakland was going to feel like losing a loved one, Kevin Oneill from Manteca is actually honoring his wife who died of cancer.

Oneill says the team brought his family so many memories.

"I have a little vial of her ashes and we're going to try to get her ashes on the field," he said. "She's in a lot of different places, all the places we've gone to in all our lives. And this is going to be the last stop, so that makes it really rough."

Oneill has spent a half-century cheering the A's on from the Coliseum.

"It's always been a thing that we've done as a family and now that it's ending, it's really hard to realize that this is it, this is the last game, this is the last time you can ever do this."

Many fans were grateful they bought tickets early to give one last proper goodbye.

"I spent the last two years following the team, I had a bucket list to go see the A's in every stadium, I accomplished that in Cincinnati earlier this year, and I'm glad I could be here one last time," Daniel Herrera said.

For the final game on Thursday, all fans in attendance will be getting a final game commemorative ticket. And the first 25,000 fans will get a replica of the Oakland Coliseum.

The franchise is set to head to Sacramento for three years before moving to Las Vegas if all goes according to plan.