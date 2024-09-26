A's final game in Oakland arrives as fans deal with painful and emotional goodbye

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A's fans are grappling with a painful farewell as the team will take the field for the last time in Oakland on Thursday before finishing the season in Seattle.

After the season ends they will head to West Sacramento where they will play for a few years before they plan to eventually move to Las Vegas.

Thursday's final home game against the Texas Rangers is sold out as fans, ready or not, prepare to say goodbye to the Oakland A's after 57 years at the Coliseum.

VIDEO: ABC7's Larry Beil's passionate reaction to A's owner John Fisher sending goodbye letter to fans

A's owner John Fisher finally addressed and apologized for the team's departure from Oakland. ABC7's Larry Beil gives his passionate reaction.

Emotions were running high for the team's final night game on Wednesday, where thousands of fans came out only to see the A's get crushed by the Rangers.

Among the fans, ABC7 News heard story after story of how families have spent the past nearly six decades following the team at the Coliseum, making endless memories.

"Maybe I shouldn't talk anymore because I'll be in tears," Antonia Ramirez said.

Ramirez has been coming to A's game at the Coliseum since 1968. Her sadness was echoed by so many other fans.

"With Oakland, there's not much more to look forward to," Alyssa Villanueva said. "We used to have all of the major league sports and now there is none left."

VIDEO: 'Worst owner in sports': Angry and sad A's fans respond to John Fisher's goodbye letter

Heartbreak for A's diehards only got worse this week with owner John Fisher's letter where he claimed he tried everything to stay in Oakland.

"I lost the Raiders, I lost the Warriors across the Bay, and now the A's and that's all I really know," Jesse Wright said.

"We've always been A's fans and I've been coming here, you've probably heard this from a lot of people with their fathers and grandfathers, and it's tough," Richard Villobos said as he fought back tears.

"I cried in the car on the way over here. It's devastating man! First you take our Raiders and now you take this. It's all we have," Irena Certuche said.

While some still danced and kids smiled, the sadness among fans also came with a sense of anger.

"We hate you John Fisher! Is that appropriate? The A's belong in Oakland, never forget!" yelled one fan.

VIDEO: Coliseum concession workers say they won't get severance, health insurance after last A's game

Aramark will not be offering any severance to Oakland Coliseum employees following A's last game on Thursday.

"Been coming here since I was one year old. I was born in '88 been coming here since '89 and now we don't know where we are gonna go. We ain't going to Vegas, we ain't going to Sacramento that's for sure. So we're taking it all in right now," Justin Elliott said.

To those at the game Wednesday night, it was important to come together at the Coliseum and cheer on the team they've rooted for for so long, the one that they'll forever remember as the Oakland Athletics.

After Thursday, the Oakland Coliseum will be without a baseball team for the first time since 1968.

Parking gates open at 8 a.m., the ballpark gates open at 9:37 a.m. and the final home game starts at 12:37 pm.