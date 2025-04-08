Former Oakland A's pitcher Octavio Dotel dies in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel was among those who died after the roof of an iconic nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday morning, the Dominican National Police confirmed.

At least 44 people were killed, including Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz. Another 160 people were injured.

The collapse occurred around 1 a.m. during a merengue concert, which drew athletes, politicians and others to the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic also confirmed Dotel's death on social media.

Dotel, who logged 36 saves for the Houston Astros and the Athletics in 2004, was pulled from the rubble about six hours after the collapse and was transported to a hospital.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Octavio Dotel, right, is congratulated by catcher Adam Melhuse in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004.

"Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died," Dominican National Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira said.

Dotel, 51, started his major league career in 1999 with the New York Mets. In 2011, he helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series. During his 15 years in the majors, Dotel recorded 109 saves and logged a 3.78 ERA.

Nelsy Cruz had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, First Lady Raquel Abraje told reporters. Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

"This is too great a tragedy," an emotional Abraje said.

President Abinader, who was at the scene, wrote on X that all rescue agencies are "working tirelessly" to help those affected.

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed down onto patrons, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from the debris. At the scene, firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and sawed planks of wood to use them as planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

"We have faith in God that we will rescue even more people alive," Abinader told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.