Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong defaces Oakland A's logo in Toronto, Instagram post shows

The Oakland native was showing support for the Oakland Ballers

According to his Instagram post, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong spray painted a green "B" over an Oakland A's logo at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

TORONTO (KGO) -- The Oakland Ballers are getting some rock 'n roll love.

This is an image of an Oakland A's logo defaced by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong, according to his Instagram account.

Armstrong posted the video on his Instagram last week.

The Oakland Ballers hosted a sellout crowd in their first-ever home opener, despite traffic and noise concerns.

The Oakland native used to be a big A's supporter, but has become a big Ballers fan since the A's announced their plans to move to Las Vegas.