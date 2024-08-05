Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong defaces Oakland A's logo in Toronto, Instagram post shows

The Oakland native was showing support for the Oakland Ballers
TORONTO (KGO) -- The Oakland Ballers are getting some rock 'n roll love.
According to his Instagram post, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong spray painted a green "B" over an Oakland A's logo at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Armstrong posted the video on his Instagram last week.
The Oakland native used to be a big A's supporter, but has become a big Ballers fan since the A's announced their plans to move to Las Vegas.