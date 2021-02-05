Society

Oakland Mayor Schaaf confirms LeRonne Armstrong will be city's next police chief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has confirmed that LeRonne Armstrong will be the city's next police chief.

He was the Deputy Chief of Police and is a longtime veteran of the Oakland Police Department.

Armstrong has served 22 years, joining the force in 1999. Before that, he spent four years with the Alameda County Probation Department.



Armstrong is a native of West Oakland and a graduate of McClymond's High School.

RELATED: Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick levels accusations at Mayor Libby Schaaf, police commission

He replaces former chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired without cause by Mayor Libby Schaaf last February.
