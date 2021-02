Oakland Mayor Schaaf confirms LeRonne Armstrong will be city's next police chief

He is of Oakland and for Oakland. Born + raised, tried + true, and ready to lead as we reimagine public safety and build safety + security in all neighborhoods. It is my honor to announce LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland’s Chief of Police. pic.twitter.com/cobzmoLzX0 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has confirmed that LeRonne Armstrong will be the city's next police chief.He was the Deputy Chief of Police and is a longtime veteran of the Oakland Police Department.Armstrong has served 22 years, joining the force in 1999. Before that, he spent four years with the Alameda County Probation Department.Armstrong is a native of West Oakland and a graduate of McClymond's High School.He replaces former chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired without cause by Mayor Libby Schaaf last February