Oakland Mayor Schaaf confirms LeRonne Armstrong will be city's next police chief

He was the Deputy Chief of Police and is a longtime veteran of the Oakland Police Department.
Armstrong has served 22 years, joining the force in 1999. Before that, he spent four years with the Alameda County Probation Department.
He is of Oakland and for Oakland. Born + raised, tried + true, and ready to lead as we reimagine public safety and build safety + security in all neighborhoods. It is my honor to announce LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland’s Chief of Police. pic.twitter.com/cobzmoLzX0— Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 5, 2021
Armstrong is a native of West Oakland and a graduate of McClymond's High School.
He replaces former chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired without cause by Mayor Libby Schaaf last February.