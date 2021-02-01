Oakland's Chinatown on edge after more than 20 reported robberies, Chamber of Commerce president says

In one of the recent attacks, a Chinatown shop's surveillance caught the moment when a man hovered behind a customer and snatched their wallet while trying to pay at the cashier.
(2/4) watch the man in the doorway enter this Chinatown shop & rob a customer.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 1, 2021
One of “at least 20 incidents” according to Oakland Chinatown’s Chamber president. pic.twitter.com/2LA0LosvnE
Chan says the increase in crime is keeping shoppers away during a time when the neighborhood is suffering because of the pandemic.
WATCH: How are Chinatown businesses surviving during the pandemic? Here's what we found
As a longtime member of the community he says this is the first time he's seen crime be this bad and is urging people to speak out.
"What you're seeing is only a fraction of what has happened in Chinatown," Chan says. "Many are not willing to, they feel that if they report it nothing happens. We have been trying to encourage them please report the incidents."
Chan believes with better reporting of incidents there will be more attention put on the neighborhood by law enforcement.
RELATED: Business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown collaborate to fight crime
A press conference will be held later this week on behalf of the merchants to address the recent crime and to ask for more resources such as cameras and extra police patrols.
ABC7 News reached out to the Oakland Police Department for a response but have not heard back yet.
See more stories and videos related to Chinatown here.