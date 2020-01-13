Business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown collaborate to fight crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of business owners in Chinatown is taking matters into their own hands after two violent attacks and what feels to them like a constant stream of break-ins and crime.While it doesn't sound like much, many are banking on a change in parking garage fees to not only bring in more business to the area but to also get the attention of law enforcement to provide more resources.One business owner has been lobbying for more than six months to get parking rates reduced at the Portsmouth Square Parking Garage, the primary garage location for those visiting Chinatown.Before, the rate there to park from 5 pm to 2 pm, cost $36. Now, after working with the SFMTA, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, and garage management, the new rate will be $8 to park during that same time.In addition, parkers who spend $40 or more at 50-plus participating shops and restaurants will receive a discount of $5 making that same nine-hour parking rate just $3.