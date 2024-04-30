Here's a look at a proposed plan to add new attractions to SF's Pier 45 at iconic Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pier 45 on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco could be getting a big boost if a new proposed plan is approved.

It would include a new "experiential museum" that celebrates the history of the wharf.

An 18-page proposal includes big plans for Pier 45.

From a wholesale seafood market, and an area for you to see workers processing fresh fish, to a food hall.

But those are just part of the plan going before the Fisherman's Wharf advisory committee May 1.

At Musee Mecanique at Pier 45, there's a certain energy in the air. But the carnival music isn't drawing in as many visitors as it used to.

The museum's owner hopes some proposed changes can bring people back to his vintage arcade.

"It could be a great attraction (to here), especially since these past few years, it's been getting a little sparse, people going out of business,"

A new proposal to redevelop Fisherman's Wharf wants to open an "experiential museum" on Pier 45.

And it also includes plans for a new event center, public spaces, and a winery/brewery, distillery.

The Bay Area Council says the plan could be what San Francisco needs to bring new energy to Fisherman's Wharf.

At a time when so many restaurants and stores there have closed.

"If you look the broader national scene around retail, the movement is less shopping mall and more towards those experiences. So whether it's something like a museum, or a food hall, or something that allows you capture something on IG really is the most simple way to put it right," said Jeff Bellisario, Executive Director of Bay Area Council.

The proposed museum would allow people to better understand fish processing. The area would include a food hall that sells seafood.

"I do think doubling down on the area's history, doubling down on the food background we've got here in the state and within the region, I think this proposal makes a lot of sense. I think it's again something the city can hang its head on as it looks to re-brand, re-market itself, kind of do a rebirth of SF that we'll likely see over the next few years," said Bellisario.

The Port of San Francisco issued this statement on Monday writing:

"Fisherman's Wharf Revitalized's vision for this iconic San Francisco neighborhood aligns with the Port's goals of re-energizing the waterfront, supporting the fishing industry, increasing public access to the bay, advancing seismic and flood protection efforts, and making the area welcoming to diverse groups of people."

