SF's giant Ferris wheel officially moving to Fisherman's Wharf waterfront

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 11:14PM
SF's giant Ferris wheel officially moving to Fisherman's Wharf
The giant Ferris wheel at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is officially moving over to the Fisherman's Wharf waterfront.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The giant Ferris wheel at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is officially moving over to the Fisherman's Wharf waterfront.

Operators aim to get wheel up and running in time for the APEC conference happening in mid-November.

The 150 feet tall SkyStar Observation Wheel will be set-up at a triangular shaped parking lot right next to Pier 39.

Workers are wasting no time getting the ride ready for moving.

On Monday, the gondolas were already taken down.

