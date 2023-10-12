Here's where in Fisherman's Wharf GGP Ferris wheel could be relocated

Here's where in Fisherman's Wharf the GGP Ferris wheel would be relocated if approved

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're learning more about the plan to bring the Ferris Wheel in San Francisco Golden Gate Park, to Fisherman's Wharf.

ABC7 News spoke with the managing partner of the SkyStar Wheel.

"How fast could you get the Ferris wheel from that location to the other location?" ABC7 asked.

"So it takes us about a week to break it down and then a week to set it back up so our schedule is to be open by November 10th," said Todd Schenider who is managing partner at SkyStar Wheel.

That would put the Ferris wheel in Fisherman's Wharf in a matter of weeks, before the start of the APEC economic forum.

"It's just a matter of crossing the t's and dotting the i's and having all the studies to back it all up," says Schneider.

The Ferris wheel, known as the SkyStar Wheel, currently stands 150 feet tall in Golden Gate Park.

State officials must still approve the Ferris wheel's move along with the Bay Conservation and Development Commission, which is currently testing the soil underneath the Boudin Bread parking lot to make sure it can safely hold the 465,000 pound wheel.

There's a belief from many that the national image of San Francisco is no longer just the beautiful image of the Wharf and the Golden Gate Bridge; but homelessness, car burglaries, and store thefts.

Schneider believes this Ferris Wheel with nighttime LED lights could help change that and help businesses at the same time.

"For whatever reason it's lost its shine a little bit. I think we could be the beacon of light that really brings it back," said Schneider.

"What is it that people like so much about Ferris wheels?" ABC7 asked.

"You know it just has a mass appeal from grandkids to grandparents, it's an attraction that has been around for a hundred years!"

Earlier this week the San Francisco Port Commission passed a plan to revitalize Pier 45 and the triangle parking lot east of Boudin Bakery. Part of that plan is to move the Ferris Wheel to the wharf in a short-term, test-trial type move.

"Little change to the skyline but there's something about it, it's calming it's a draw and you know the great things with the observation wheel is it's see through so we're not blocking anyone's view, it's just that slight movement across the water really has a great mass appeal. Our permit stipulates that the LED lights are on during operating hours our permitting operating hours are going to be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.," said Schneider.

Something that would certainly add to the San Francisco skyline.

