Here's what the views look like from San Francisco's new Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new attraction is now open in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to celebrate the park's 150th birthday.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel is 150 feet tall at it's highest point, offering incredible views of San Francisco out to the Pacific Ocean.

But can you stomach a ride on "America's largest traveling observation wheel?"

We sent our cameras for a ride to give you a first-hand view of the passenger experience, and to show how high up it really feels. Check it out in the video player above!

RELATED: SF's Golden Gate Park to debut observation wheel, renovated attractions for 150th anniversary

What about coronavirus and social distancing?

The Ferris wheel is made up of 36 fully-enclosed, temperature-controlled gondolas, which hold a maximum of six people per car.

SkyStar's website also says they "implemented strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and are following guidance from the CDC and the state and local government." You can read more about their COVID-19 protocol here.

Last but not least, what about the tickets?

From Oct. 21-26, tickets cost $10 per person.
After that, the pricing is as follows:

Adults: $18 + tax

Children (12 and under): $12 + tax
Seniors (65+): $12 + tax
Children 2 and under ride free

You can purchase them on the SkyStar website, here.
