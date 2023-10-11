San Francisco Port Commissioners have adopted a revitalization plan that could bring the Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park to Fisherman's Wharf.

Ferris wheel at SF's Golden Gate Park could soon be moved to Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Port Commissioners have adopted a revitalization plan that could bring the Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park to a pier in Fisherman's Wharf.

The plan still needs a couple more approvals, including one from state officials, but it could become reality within the next month.

"I think if you do it right, you do it tastefully, it's going to look great," says Matt Balestrieri who grew up in San Francisco.

Most of those walking around the wharf will tell you they like the idea.

"Seeing something new in the city is always eye-catching," said Steph Aguirre.

VIDEO: Here's what the views look like from San Francisco's new Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park

"I haven't seen much change around the pier in a long time so it would be really cool to see something new," said Balestrieri.

The Ferris wheel has been up in Golden Gate Park for the last three years, in the shadows the Academy of Sciences and the De Young Museum, but a shift to the wharf would put it front and center, or high and towering above the bay with beautiful views of Alcatraz, even if some may question the look.

"It may make the area a bit cheap perhaps? Because there's no other amusements here. Is there much? asked Philip Benbow who was on vacation with his wife when we spoke with him.

Benbow says he and his wife have done everything else, no doubt they would have done a Ferris wheel too if it was already in the wharf.

"We've been on the cable car and we've been on the Alcatraz," said Benbow.

"So if there was a Ferris wheel down here you'd go on?" we asked. "I think you'd have a good business really!" said Benbow.

MORE: Pier 39, Fisherman's Wharf comeback underway after 87% drop in visitors during pandemic

You don't have to go far in Fisherman's Wharf to find empty storefronts, some officials that we talked with believe that bringing a Ferris wheel to the area could bring people back.

"It's a good fit, it's the right place, it kind of has that Coney Island feel and I think folks will embrace it. It will be an attraction that will help Fisherman's Wharf during this recovery period," said San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.

The supervisor, who is in favor of the plan, says it's never really felt like the Ferris Wheel ever belonged in Golden Gate Park, saying the plan to move it will soon go in front of a state agency for approval.

They're also still in the midst of testing to make sure the Ferris Wheel isn't too heavy for the Pier or the soil below.

The goal is to have the Ferris Wheel in the Wharf in one month, just in time for the APEC economic forum starting on Nov. 11.

Supervisor Peskin says the initial agreement to bring the Ferris wheel to Fisherman's Wharf involves a short-term plan for six months.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live