Pro-Palestinian, labor rights rally in Bay Area amid May Day protests

Around a dozen demonstrations happening around the Bay Area Wednesday in honor of May Day.

Around a dozen demonstrations happening around the Bay Area Wednesday in honor of May Day.

Around a dozen demonstrations happening around the Bay Area Wednesday in honor of May Day.

Around a dozen demonstrations happening around the Bay Area Wednesday in honor of May Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Around a dozen demonstrations happened around the Bay Area Wednesday in honor of May Day.

The annual protests always on May 1, trace their roots back to the labor movement of the late 1800s.

San Francisco, East Bay

"Solidarity with all worker struggles. Then in solidarity with immigrant workers and the right to be here," said Bertha Hernandez of May 1 Coalition of San Francisco.

SKY7 video shows hundreds gathering at 24th Street Mission BART station before marching down to city hall in the morning.

The San Francisco May Day demonstration marched to City Hall from the 24th Street Mission BART Plaza.

People calling for greater rights and protections for working class people amid growing struggles.

"May Day 2024 is a struggle for survival for workers, and especially with AI and robotics. Because the plan is to get rid of large numbers of workers," said Steve Zeltzer of the United Front Committee for a Labor Party.

This year's demonstrations also merging with pro-Palestinian protests too.

At another rally outside San Francisco's Ferry Building in the afternoon, activists calling for an end to war in Gaza and U.S. support for Israel.

"The money that is going to support the genocide in Palestine is yours and my tax money," said protester Cristina Gutierrez.

MORE: Police arrive at UCLA after violent clashes break out amid dueling demonstrations; classes canceled

Many protesters specifically telling us they believe that money would be better spent tackling problems here at home.

"People are homeless in San Francisco. They can't get healthcare. Why isn't the money being spent here?" said Zeltzer.

Different protests are expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday.

Workers here say they hope that helps to spread their message.

"There hasn't been a general strike in the United States since 1946 in Oakland. It's time for another general strike. Because that unites the entire working class, and that's when all workers can join unions," said Zeltzer

South Bay

A student activist organization from San Jose State held a rally to recognize worker's rights on May Day - and to stand for the people of Palestine.

A student activist organization from San Jose State held a rally to recognize worker's rights on May Day - and to stand for the people of Palestine.

"It is a historic moment for students all around the world especially in the United States," one student said.

San Jose State students tell ABC7 News even though they don't have a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, their advocacy work continues.

On Wednesday, students at UC Santa Cruz are the latest to launch their own encampment.

Students Sasha Stetler and Michelle Ahwal said a lot of work went into planning a planning a safe and peaceful demonstration.

"Everybody stay safe, it remains peaceful, and we are not the source of escalation at all," Ahwal said.

MORE: UC Berkeley pro-Palestinian encampment growing larger by the day

"We are completely hands off, we are not going to be touching the police any counter protests - we will not be touching anybody, we will not be inciting any violence any destruction," Stetler said.

Students say it feels powerful to add their voices to the growing protests and raise awareness.

Ahwal is Palestinian, Stetler is Jewish.

"It just warmed my heart to see all different types of people like also believing that it is wrong for a genocide to be happening," Ahwal said.

"To be a Jew in a time of genocide, it is incredibly important for us to raise our voice and stand in solidarity with those that are being affected," Stetler said.

At Santa Clara University, students and faculty held what was called a 'teach-in on Gaza' event on Wednesday that went peacefully.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live