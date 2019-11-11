Caught on Video: Suspects beat 3 senior citizens during robbery attempt in Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's growing outrage in San Francisco's Chinatown community today surrounding the beating and possible robbery of several senior residents. The disturbing incident all was caught on video.There's strong reaction from Chinatown residents over a disturbing incident caught on video and posted on social media.Police say three men were beaten by a group of four male suspects, trying to rob them on Clay Street and Walter Lum Place. The suspects remain at large.On the video clip, one of the victims is punched right in the face by a suspect, and falls to the ground.Betty Louie was shaken by what she saw, she's part of the Chinatown Merchant's Association."We are trying to make it a visitor friendly destination at the same time, you get these thugs who come in and beat up people for no reason, it's a hate crime," said Louie.Two other victims are seen being punched and knocked to the street. Moments later, the suspects take off down Clay Street in a black SUV.Over the summer, two senior citizens were brutally attacked in Chinatown in broad daylight.A 19-year-old Oakland man was arrested for one of the assaults.San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin says police tell him, the same suspects were spotted on Nov. 8th."We do know the same car was spotted in the 700 block of Jackson St. on Friday night for a purse snatching," Peskin said.Saturday night's attack happened at the entrance to Portsmouth Square where senior citizens gather day and night. Betty Louie wants all chinatown residents to be safe, especially seniors.All three victims are in their mid to late 60s . Police say they are recovering from the attack, luckily with only minor injuries.