East Bay men killed in weekend crash on Highway 24 were reportedly returning from church event

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a weekend car crash that claimed the lives of three friends from the East Bay. It happened early Saturday morning in Orinda.

A video posted on Facebook shows friends singing and playing music at a Tongan Church event in Concord.



Sadly, only hours after this video was recorded, three men including 22-year-old Sione Vaitafa would lose their lives in a car crash.

"My brother was a good kid, just a baby," said Nonga Vaitafa.

Nonga Vaitafa says her brother Sione was a graduate and football star at Hayward High School. Described as a kind, devout young man. His nickname was teddy bear.

RELATED: Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda

"A big teddy bear, a big guy with a big heart," Vaitafa added.

Vaitafa and two friends including 22-year-old Mauni Pahulu from Oakland were returning from the church event when the CHP said the Nissan the trio was riding in in, veered off of Highway 24 in Orinda and struck a tree.



Authorities believe rain and the weather may have played a part in the accident.

One of the victims leaves behind a young daughter.

For the family of Sione Vaitafa, it's a shock a young man with a bright future is gone.

"He was always there, so kind and no judgment," said relative Rosie Penitani.

The CHP says is investigating if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, investigators are also looking for witnesses in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orinda
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Dense fog develops overnight
Mounting medical bills for Blu, the ultra-rare and pricey blue Hyacinth Macaw
Aaron Rodgers helps fire victims
49ers improve to 11-2 with 48-46 road win over Saints
Titans roll Raiders in Oakland 42-21
Man eats $120k banana from installation at Miami art exhibit
SF homes flooded during heavy rain
Show More
Heavy downpours, wind hit East Bay; More rain expected Sunday
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in SF
Critics' Choice Awards nominations: 'Irishman' leads film
More TOP STORIES News