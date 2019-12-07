Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are identifying three people who died after crashing off Highway 24 in Orinda Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted saying all three victims were men.



The two passengers are a 22-year-old from Hayward and a 31-year-old from Oakland.

No word on the driver's age, or their exact identities.

Officers say they veered off the freeway around 3a.m. Saturday, and smashed into a tree right by the Camino Pablo exit.

Investigators believe the slick roads are at least one factor.

All westbound lanes reopened at around 6:30am Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindacar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog ingests drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in SF
Rain doesn't stop North Bay holiday tradition
VIDEO: Coyote sighting near San Francisco's Waterfront
Crowds brave cold to see tech-savvy SJ man's annual home holiday display
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
How wind changes affect flight patterns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
'Decoy cars' baited with valuables catching car burglars in Walnut Creek
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
WATCH IN 60: Search for suspect behind projectiles, police decoy cars, SF election countdown clock
Cosmic Crisp apple makes its Bay Area debut
50th anniversary of infamous Altamont rock concert
More TOP STORIES News