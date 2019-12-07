Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda

TRIPLE FATALITY crash early this morning on HWY-24 w/b in the Orinda area. At about 3:07am, CHP responded to a solo Nissan Versa that went off the roadway and head on into a tree. All three male occupants were killed. Full press release details at; https://t.co/BCi6OIm6SX pic.twitter.com/8pdMl167zh — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) December 7, 2019

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are identifying three people who died after crashing off Highway 24 in Orinda Saturday morning.The California Highway Patrol tweeted saying all three victims were men.The two passengers are a 22-year-old from Hayward and a 31-year-old from Oakland.No word on the driver's age, or their exact identities.Officers say they veered off the freeway around 3a.m. Saturday, and smashed into a tree right by the Camino Pablo exit.Investigators believe the slick roads are at least one factor.All westbound lanes reopened at around 6:30am Saturday.