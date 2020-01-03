Deadly shooting in Dublin was self-defense, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are calling it self-defense after a Dublin resident fired his gun at his ex-girlfriend and another man in his own home.When the Dublin police arrived on the 3400 block of Monaghan Street on Jan. 1, they found a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman later died."I only heard the police, and there was like 15 of them, all with drawn weapons, and a dog trying to get into the place," said Scott Burrell.Burrell and his family live a few doors down from the Dublin townhouse, where the shooting took place. "I saw them carry a body out."Four days ago, Kara Burrell, saw the man who lives in the Monaghan Street townhouse moving in. "I was just walking my dog and I welcomed them into the neighborhood and that was it, they seemed very very nice."At 11:30p.m. on New Year's night, Dublin police say the Burrell's new neighbor woke up to banging at his door. So, he looked out the window, saw his ex-girlfriend, and opened the door.Police say a man then forced his way inside with the resident's ex girlfriend."The male was holding a firearm and at that point, the resident had his own firearm and he was scared for his life and used his own firearm to start shooting his way basically out of danger, out of his residence, and then he called police," said Capt. Nate Schmidt, with the Dublin Police DepartmentThe man, who was shot once, also allegedly fired his gun. He's now in police custody at a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.Police are still checking to see if they have enough evidence to make an arrest.The ex-girlfriend, who has not yet been identified, died on scene.Capt. Schmidt says he doesn't want Dublin residents to be worried, since the incident was not a random attack.But it is the first homicide in Dublin since 2009, so the highly unusual incident has people in the neighborhood - which is full of children - on edge."For there to be a shooting here, three houses down, is very alarming. This is a very safe neighborhood," said Kara Burrell.Police are still trying to understand why the ex-girlfriend and man, who are not from the Dublin area, showed up at the townhouse. Police say the Dublin resident and the woman had recently ended their relationship, but say they're still trying to figure out what the relationship was between the woman and the man she showed up at the house with a gun.At this time, no charges are pending against the Dublin resident, but the investigation is ongoing.