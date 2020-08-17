fire

Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County quickly grow to 1,100 acres, 0% contained

By Anser Hassan
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters worked overnight to tackle the four wildfires that make up the Deer Complex Fire burning near Brentwood.

"We still have homes threatened over the Morgan Territory Road and the Marsh Creek Road area," explains Fire Marshal Steve Aubert of the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

That threat forced mandatory evacuations on Sunday night along Marsh Creek Road between Bragdon Way and Deer Valley Road. And, along Morgan Territory Road south of Marsh Creek in Brentwood.

VIDEO: Timelapse video shows Deer Zone fire burning in East Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Timelapse video captured smoke billowing from the Deer Complex burning in the East Bay.



"It's a scary process. Did you bring enough stuff? Get you get the important stuff? And, of course, the pets and all that," says Deborah Shea, who had to evacuate.

The Deer Complex Fire was started by Sunday morning's lightening. Fire officials say the fire unexpectedly changed directions due to the wind, which prompted the evacuations.



Fire Marshall Aubert says his fire crews were lucky that more lightening on Sunday night didn't spark more fires. Aubert says fire crews have been able to hold the line and that it is unlikely the fire will reach any nearby cities. However, he says containment will depend on the wind and overall weather conditions.

RELATED: Fast-moving brush fire explodes in Napa County

"High humidity, which both helps, but it also hurts because it helps with the moisture content, but also hurts because the fire fighters are working in these types of conditions," says Aubert.

Fire officials hope to launch aerial operations on Monday afternoon.

As of late Monday morning, there are no reports of any injury to any residents and no homes burned. One fire fighter, however, was treated for a heat-related injury.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joselivermorealameda countybrush firecontra costa countyfirelightningstormcal firesanta cruz countyfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What's causing thunderstorms in the Bay Area?
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
FIRE
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa Co.
Fire near Sunol burns 1,775 acres, evacuation warning issued
Storms causing large power outages around Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
PG&E says no further rolling outages needed tonight
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Show More
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
What is COVID-19 human challenge testing?
College students forced to pay rent they don't need
CA congressman calls for investigation into postmaster general
Bay Area salons rebel against pandemic health orders
More TOP STORIES News