More lightning, thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues

On Sunday, the storms brought lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain . The thunderstorms caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.
Several thunderstorms developed in the Pacific Ocean early this morning and struck in the North Bay and East Bay. Track the rain and lightning strikes with Live Doppler 7 here.
According to Meteorologist Lisa Argen, there were 326 lightning strikes in 30 minutes in the 6 a.m. hour on Sunday.
Bay Area fire crews are continuing to put out several brush fires after the rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning. According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.
This comes as the region braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.
The National Weather Service says it estimates 2,500 lightning strikes overnight, calling it "insane."
At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.
Even though it will be slightly cooler Sunday with the rain, clouds and possible thunderstorm, Argen says our inland heat looks to actually spike Monday and Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.
