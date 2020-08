More lightning, thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues

EMBED >More News Videos Mother Nature is putting on quite a display Sunday morning. ABC7's cameras around the Bay Area captured some amazing shots of the lightning show.

EMBED >More News Videos This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.

The noise of the wind woke up and then came this spectacular lightning display over San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/10JQkxYDHh — Juan Carlos Guerrero (@JuanCarlosABC7) August 16, 2020

This lightning will not be stopping anytime soon. We have more thunderstorms developing over the ocean right now that are moving their way into the Bay Area. We have several more hours to go. pic.twitter.com/v2Dc0zqxxd — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

Drew you might like these from 4-5 am this am pic.twitter.com/53oJIDmMIz — David Price Weldy (@DavidPriceWeldy) August 16, 2020

New Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45am for much of the Bay Area. Frequent lightning and strong winds continue. https://t.co/h1wjmSESmT — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

The North Bay getting hit the hardest with lightning right now along with the South Bay and East Bay Hills. 200+ strikes in the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/CQousCGw9i — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

More thunderstorms developing off the coast right now, likely setting the stage for another round of lightning to move into the Bay Area soon. pic.twitter.com/ipZ9b1gkel — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020

Time to interrupt your sleep to check out this lightning!!!! pic.twitter.com/FgSQ2sfeZX — Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) August 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another round of thunderstorms is striking the Bay Area today as a record-breaking heat wave continues to hit the region.On Sunday, the storms brought lightning , heavy wind gusts and even some rain . The thunderstorms caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires. Several thunderstorms developed in the Pacific Ocean early this morning and struck in the North Bay and East Bay. Track the rain and lightning strikes with Live Doppler 7 here. According to Meteorologist Lisa Argen, there were 326 lightning strikes in 30 minutes in the 6 a.m. hour on Sunday.Bay Area fire crews are continuing to put out several brush fires after the rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning. According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes. This comes as the region braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.The National Weather Service says it estimates 2,500 lightning strikes overnight, calling it "insane."At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.Even though it will be slightly cooler Sunday with the rain, clouds and possible thunderstorm, Argen says our inland heat looks to actually spike Monday and Tuesday.A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.