TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area late Sunday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm is hitting the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday.
The highest rain totals will be in the North Bay.
ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has a breakdown of what to expect:
The storm is expected to arrive at around 5 p.m. in the far North Bay and sweep across San Francisco around 7 p.m. and exit the South Bay later tonight.
There will be rain and gusty southerly winds.
Rain totals of a quarter of an inch is expected in North Bay to a tenth in San Francisco and perhaps just a few one hundredths in the East Bay and South Bay.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For the West slope of the Sierra Nevada. 6-10" of snow is expected with winds gusting to 45 mph.
