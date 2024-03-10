  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: Rain returns to Bay Area late Sunday afternoon

Lisa Argen Image
ByLisa Argen KGO logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, rain tonight
ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm is hitting the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday.

The highest rain totals will be in the North Bay.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has a breakdown of what to expect:

The storm is expected to arrive at around 5 p.m. in the far North Bay and sweep across San Francisco around 7 p.m. and exit the South Bay later tonight.

There will be rain and gusty southerly winds.

Rain totals of a quarter of an inch is expected in North Bay to a tenth in San Francisco and perhaps just a few one hundredths in the East Bay and South Bay.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For the West slope of the Sierra Nevada. 6-10" of snow is expected with winds gusting to 45 mph.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW