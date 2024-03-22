TIMELINE: Storm to bring rain, chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm on the Exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale will move through the Bay Area starting Friday and into the weekend.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen says we can expect about half of an inch to an inch of rain through Saturday night. She says there will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms with this storm which could produce hail and lightning.

The rain will move out of the region early Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the Sierra Nevada at 6 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday. One to two feet of snow is expected with three feet possible over the highest peaks. Winds will reach 60 to 80 mph over ridgelines.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday for the greater Lake Tahoe area and ends at 11 a.m. Saturday which could see anywhere from three to eight inches of snow.

