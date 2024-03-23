TIMELINE: Thunderstorms with hail and brief heavy rain possible through Sunday

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 storm hitting the Bay Area on Saturday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 storm hitting the Bay Area on Saturday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 storm hitting the Bay Area on Saturday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 storm hitting the Bay Area on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm on the Exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale is moving through the Bay Area.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen says we can expect estimates of a tenth to a half-of-an-inch of rain through early Sunday morning. She says thunderstorms with hail and brief heavy rain are possible through Sunday morning.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

The rain will move out of the region early Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect for the Sierra Nevada at 6 p.m. Friday and will last through 5 a.m. Sunday. This is for the West slopes of the Sierra Nevada with up to 18" of snow possible on highest peaks. Winds will reach 60 to 80 mph over ridgelines.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday for the greater Lake Tahoe area and ends at 11 a.m. Saturday, which could see anywhere from three to eight inches of snow.

Storm Impact

Saturday Probability

Rain Precipitation

Wind Gusts

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live