ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena to be sentenced in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena is expected in court for his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, following a deadly fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in December 2016.

TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship fire unfolded

The warehouse had been turned into makeshift living quarters for local artists in Oakland. There were no sprinklers, smoke alarms or exit signs.

Almena faces a possible 12 year sentence. However, the sentence may be shortened to less than two years because of good behavior and time already served.

Read more stories about the Ghost Ship fire here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimesentencingfirecourt caseghost ship fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Derick Almena pleads guilty in deadly Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Oakland reaches settlement in 2016 Ghost Ship Fire
Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena released on bail from Santa Rita Jail
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Our America: Women Forward (Full Trailer)
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says | LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: SF mom's alleged kidnapper arrested in rape case
Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in George Floyd's death
AccuWeather forecast: Periods of rain, showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday
New interactive model could be key to reopen schools safely
Show More
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
COVID-19 updates: SF parents propose changes to school board
Former SF mayor, 86, describes getting COVID-19 vaccine
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
Hard hit SF neighborhoods left out of CA's vaccine equity plan
More TOP STORIES News