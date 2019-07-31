Ghost Ship Timeline: How the investigation into the deadly fire unfolded

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1638717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials expect the death toll to rise inside the Ghost Ship warehouse that caught fire during a party in Oakland late Friday night, killing at least nine people.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1640216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News spoke exclusively to the man who rented out the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland for Friday night's concert party.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1744946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New documents released by the city of Oakland reveal just how many times city officials, inspectors, police and fire officials were inside the Ghost Ship warehouse long before the deadly fire that claimed 36 lives last December.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2413392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A memorial for the victims of the Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland recently disappeared and was replaced by a poem by an anonymous writer on the columns surrounding Lake Merritt.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3408114" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly obtained body camera video reveals the observations of Oakland Police officers at the Ghost Ship artists' collective well before it burned down.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3928835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a stunning move, a judge rejected the plea deal for the two Ghost Ship Fire defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris. The men are facing criminal prosecution over the deaths of 36 people killed in the fire.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5278826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Defendants Max Harris and Derek Almena each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Dec 2, 2016 fire.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5388195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Almena's attorney Tony Serra was livid outside court over a prosecutor's questioning of Almena regarding a 2015 incident, a wild New Year's Eve party held at the Ghost Ship, after which Almena's young son found a used condom.

OAKLAND (KGO) -- The inferno that killed 36 people at the Ghost Ship warehouse was tragic, but it did not surprise people who saw the building before the blaze broke out in 2016."It's a huge fireplace in here," remarked Oakland police officer Moises Palanco during a 2015 visit to the Ghost Ship. In bodycam footage obtained by the Bay Area News Group, the officers commented on exposed electrical wires and poorly built stairs.The tragedy occurred on Dec. 2, 2016, but it was foretold way before.Here is a timeline of how the investigation into the fire and the involuntary manslaughter trial of master tenant Derick Almena and his assistant Max Harris has unfolded.A fire breaks out at 11:20 p.m. during a concert at the Ghost Ship warehouse, a building that housed artists but was not permitted for housing or entertainment use. The fire began in the first floor and trapped partygoers in the second floor. It took firefighters five hours to extinguish the blaze.36 people died in the blaze, the deadliest fire in Oakland history.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley launched a criminal investigation into the fire. Later that day, fire officials announce that they have recovered the bodies of 36 victims.ABC7 News tracked down Almena and asked for him to comment on the fire. He said, "They're my children. They're my friends. They are my family. They are my loves and my future. What else do I have to say?"City officials claim that building inspectors had not been inside the Ghost Ship warehouse in the past 30 years. Yet it was later revealed that weeks prior to the fire, an inspector for the Planning and Building Department went to the property after it received a complaint of debris. The inspector was not able to enter the building. The city issued a citation a few days later.The parents of two of the fire victims filed lawsuits against owner of the building, Chor Ng, the primary tenant and the event promoter.Lawyers for Almena claimed the fire originated in an adjacent building and that Almena was not responsible for the blaze.Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed announced her retirement amid questions of inspection procedures and management following the Ghost Ship fire.Almena and Harris were arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter. The owner of the building was not charged. Almena makes his first court appearance in Lake County.A report issued by the Bureay of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Alameda County Arson Task Force and the Oakland Fire Department did not determine the cause for the deadly blaze due to extreme fire damage. The investigation concluded that the fire began in the northwest area of the ground floor. It also found that all 35 victims died of smoke inhalation.A preliminary hearing began to determine if Almena and Harris could stand trial. On December 14, a judge ruled that a trial can move forward.Prosecutors reach a plea deal. Almena and Harris agree to plead no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Almena would receive 9 years in prison and Harris 6 years. Family members of the victims are upset about the plea deal.In an exclude jailhouse interview with ABC7 News, Almena said he was stunned when a judge dismissed the plea deal that would have resulted in a nine year jail sentence for him.The judge sets a trial date.Testimony endsClosing arguments began.Deliberations began.