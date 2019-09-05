ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris acquitted, mistrial for Derick Almena due to hung jury

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The jury in the Ghost Ship trial has acquitted defendant Max Harris on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The judge has declared a mistrial for Derick Almena after the jury was deadlocked 10-2.

The jury foreman says they voted 10-2 in favor of conviction for Almena but couldn't break the deadlock with multiple votes.

Thirty-six people were killed in the Dec. 2016 fire, which broke out during an electronic music show at the artist collective.

Two men were charged for the deaths of 36 people in the Ghost Ship fire, but the investigation put a spotlight on incidents before then that could have prevented the tragedy.



Defense attorney Curtis Briggs took a moment to remember the victims before he spoke outside the courtroom after the verdict was read. He also called out Oakland city officials.

"Not one city official had the courage to get up on the witness stand and tell the truth," said Briggs. "The community cannot be safe until we get accountable leadership in the city and in the county."

"This isn't a time to celebrate for Max Harris, because this community is sick, this community is sick because the leadership is sick. We need reform, and we need a change," he said.

Harris' attorney Tyler Smith said that Harris is "incredibly sad" for the families of the Ghost Ship victims. He said he wished that he could have done something.

Almena will be back in court on Oct. 4 to set a new trial date, according to his lawyer, Brian Getz.

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris each faced 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in the fire.

Prosecutors argued the two defendants were criminally responsible for the fire because the victims couldn't escape the blaze since the warehouse didn't have important fire safeguards required in a residential building that was originally leased as a storage facility.

Prosecutors also argued that Almena and Harris violated the terms of the building's lease, which only called for it to be used as a warehouse for an artists' collective, by turning it into a living space and hosting underground music parties there.

Tony Serra, a defense attorney for Almena, argued the fire department lied and perjured themselves to protect the city from lawsuits and claimed they made Almena a scapegoat.

Max Harris' attorney, Curtis Briggs argued there is reasonable doubt in the case saying, "There's a theme here. No matter what, convict Max Harris. Even though Max didn't sign the lease, convict Max anyways."

Briggs also argued the cause of the fire remains undetermined and alluded to possible arson by citing witnesses who described glass breaking, unidentified intruders at the 10,000-square-foot warehouse and a firecracker smell.

Almena and Harris were set to be sentenced to nine and six years in prison, respectively, after pleading no contest to manslaughter last year. But a judge threw out their pleas after many of the victims' families objected, saying their proposed sentences were too lenient.

Almena and Harris have also been named in lawsuits from victims' families saying that Oakland's fire and building departments failed to inspect the warehouse annually as required. The lawsuits say inspectors would have discovered the illegal conversions.

The owners of the building were also named in lawsuits. They have not been charged and have not spoken about the fire.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report
