ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship: Mother of victim upset after acquittal, mistrial

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother of one of the victims expressed how upset she was after the verdict in the Ghost Ship fire trial.

Mary Vega, a mother of one of the victims in the warehouse fire, said, "I'm just upset. My son and his girlfriend died and is this in vain?" She added, "Max is guilty! They didn't find him guilty-I don't know why."

Twenty-nine-year-old defendant Max Harris was acquitted on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, the judge declared a mistrial for 49-year-old Derick Almena. The jury foreman says they voted 10-2 in favor of conviction for Almena, but couldn't break the deadlock with multiple votes.

The defense attorneys for both men also spoke out, taking aim at the city of Oakland.

Here are the latest stories and videos about the Ghost Ship Fire trial.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcourtghost ship firecourt casefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
Show More
Big rig carrying live chickens overturns on I-80 in San Pablo
Shave ice company brings the Aloha spirit to the East Bay
Oakland Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown, ESPN reports
Tracks reopen after Caltrain fatally strikes person in SF
Can Facebook Dating tackle your love life?
More TOP STORIES News