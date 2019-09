Ghost Ship: Mother of victim upset after acquittal, mistrial

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother of one of the victims expressed how upset she was after the verdict in the Ghost Ship fire trial Mary Vega, a mother of one of the victims in the warehouse fire, said, "I'm just upset. My son and his girlfriend died and is this in vain?" She added, "Max is guilty! They didn't find him guilty-I don't know why."Twenty-nine-year-old defendant Max Harris was acquitted on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, the judge declared a mistrial for 49-year-old Derick Almena. The jury foreman says they voted 10-2 in favor of conviction for Almena, but couldn't break the deadlock with multiple votes.The defense attorneys for both men also spoke out, taking aim at the city of Oakland.