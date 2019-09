Ghost Ship Trial Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland

EMBED >More News Videos We finally know the reason why three jurors were booted from the panel last month.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Attorneys for Max Harris and Derick Almena called out the city of Oakland after the jury in the Ghost Ship fire trial returned their verdict. Curtis Briggs, attorney for Harris, told the media, "Not one city official had the courage to get on the witness stand and tell the truth."Almena's attorney, Brian Getz, added, "We are in one of the richest areas in the nation and you step over bodies every time you cross the street, and people are starving and there's are mentally ill everywhere and these people like Derick take a warehouse and get people out of the gutter and put a roof over their head and don't have the money to furnish it according to the laws of Oakland and that's why this happened." verdict was reached on Thursday. The jury acquitted Harris on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The judge declared a mistrial for Derick Almena after the jury was deadlocked 10-2.