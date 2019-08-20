Ghost Ship Trial: Friend of defendant Max Harris talks as jurors restart deliberations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who identified herself as an Oakland artist says she is supporting Max Harris, one of the defendants in the Ghost Ship trial.She spoke after a judge ordered jurors to restart deliberations Monday. The order came after the judge dismissed three female jurors for an undisclosed reason on the 10th day of deliberations.The woman says she doesn't believe Harris should be in jail."I believe that every day that Max is in there we are avoiding the root of the problem, you know, and we are risking this happening in my community again. I don't think my heart could take that."Harris and Derick Almena are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 36 partygoers who died in a fire inside a cluttered San Francisco Bay Area warehouse.