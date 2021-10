EMBED >More News Videos Two men were charged for the deaths of 36 people in the Ghost Ship fire, but the investigation put a spotlight on incidents before then that could have prevented the tragedy.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The owners of the Ghost Ship warehouse will pay $12 million to the victims of the deadly fire that killed 36 people in 2016.Attorneys with the victim's family say the deal was struck with warehouse owner Chor Ng's bankruptcy case.Six million dollars will be payed out by the Ng's insurance company, and an additional $6 million will be paid through sale of additional real estate.Chor Ng and her children were not criminally charged in the case.