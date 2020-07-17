Ghost Ship Fire: City of Oakland settles in 2016 inferno that killed 36 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland authorized a settlement in the deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire in December 2016, city officials announced Thursday.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 32 of the 36 people who died in the fire during a live music event.
The total settlement is $32.7 million.
In a statement, the city said, "The settlement will be allocated, with $23.5 million for the families of the fire victims who perished, and $9.2 million for plaintiff Sam Maxwell, who survived the fire but will live with severe, lifelong injuries and major medical expenses."
The city says it is not liable for these "tragic losses," it is not liable for these tragic losses, but decided to settle this case because of the cost-benefit analysis. Officials say Oakland's total insurance coverage is $22 million.
The criminal case against the master leaseholder of the warehouse, Derick Almena, is ongoing, and a retrial is scheduled to begin in October 2020.
