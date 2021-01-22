Ghost Ship fire: Derick Almena pleads guilty to 36 counts in deadly Oakland warehouse blaze

TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship Fire unfolded
The charges involved at least one count of manslaughter and multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter resulting from the deaths of 36 people who perished in a fire during a music party on Dec. 2, 2016 at the warehouse in the 1300 block of 31st Avenue in Oakland.
Almena remains on electronic monitoring, said Judge Trina Thompson, who presided at the hearing Friday in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland.
See more stories and videos related to the Oakland Ghost Ship fire here.
RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims