San Jose Toy Drive looking for donations; hopes to distribute 30,000 toys to families

San Jose Toy Drive is looking for donations and hopes to distribute 30,000 toys to families at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

San Jose Toy Drive is looking for donations and hopes to distribute 30,000 toys to families at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

San Jose Toy Drive is looking for donations and hopes to distribute 30,000 toys to families at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

San Jose Toy Drive is looking for donations and hopes to distribute 30,000 toys to families at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay tradition is getting so big, that they're taking over the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and turning it into one enormous toy store.

Bags of toys are filling up at Martha's Kitchen in San Jose. On Friday they'll be donated to the San Jose Toy Drive.

Operations Manager Patricia Garcia said she grew up with food insecurity. The food kitchen that fed her and her brother made a lasting impact one holiday season.

RELATED: Beloved Oakland toy drive gives away 2,000 toys to children in need thanks to help from donors

"And one Christmas they showed up with a whole bunch of toys - I'm going to get emotional sorry - and you know said 'hey we didn't forget you guys, here you go, Merry Christmas' and that soup kitchen saved my life. And so that's what I try to do every day here," Garcia said.

Martha's Kitchen typically provides 300 meals a night at just one of their 65 locations in and around Santa Clara County.

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with San Jose Foos to donate toys.

Bill Lee is the executive director.

"Well, it's a huge honor. I mean I always tell people if you want this world to be better you've got to get involved and make a difference. And making a difference means getting involved in whatever moves you," Lee said.

RELATED: Mickey Mouse helps kick off Disney's global toy drive in New York City

San Jose Foos is a hugely popular Instagram account. With 200,000 followers and counting, they champion the city.

This year major partners like Mayor Matt Mahan, Sacred Heart Community Service and Habbas & Associates are throwing in their support toward the toy drive.

Founder of Foos, Anthony Gomez has a shed full of gifts from their Amazon wish list.

"I'm excited you know I think the biggest thing for me is giving to kids you know and showing them that it's OK to give," Gomez said.

This weekend, they hope to distribute 30,000 toys to families at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. They still need more to meet that goal.

MORE: Bay Area woman spends hundreds of hours collecting, repairing American Girl dolls for foster kids

"Hoping to inspire the youth mainly I think that's very important is to show them positive things cause that will in the end impact all of us in a really good way," Gomez said.

5,200 kids are already pre-registered for the toy drive.

If you'd like to help, drop unwrapped toys at the fairgrounds ideally on Friday.

"You don't always get to see the good in the world, but this is a very good representation that there is good," Gomez said.

Gomez says volunteers are welcome to lend a hand Friday through Sunday.