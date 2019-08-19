Ghost Ship Trial: 3 jurors dismissed, replaced with alternates

This is a breaking news update. Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.
Jurors were called in one by one Monday morning for a closed session. A gag order has also been issued for the trial, according to the spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office.
This comes on Day 10 of jury deliberations, a decision-making process that will determine if defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris could spend as long as 39 years in prison.
This morning, the jury resumed deliberating but within an hour, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson called for a "closed session" with the attorneys on both sides, and members of the jury.
It appeared they were being called into the courtroom one by one.
The jury does not have to reach the same verdict for both Harris and Almena, but they must be unanimous in finding if each is guilty or not guilty.
Late last week, the nine women and three men of the jury asked for a certain section of testimony to be read back to them.
#DEVELOPING #GhostshipTrial Attorneys have emerged and said they cannot comment on closed session. Expect to be back in closed session at 1:30. It appears the jurors were being called into court one by one.— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 19, 2019
It centered on former Ghost Ship resident and fire survivor Carmen Brito. The particular section of testimony involved "safety" meetings held among the tenants of the warehouse and discussions about the cost of installing a sprinkler system at the Ghost Ship.
Brito testified she and the others believed such a system would cost $50,000, money the artists collective did not have.
If the jury cannot agree, then they would be "hung" and Judge Thompson could declare a mistrial. It would then be up to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley to decide whether to retry the case, something that would not happen until next year, at the earliest.
Prosecutors told the jury Harris and Almena are both guilty of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the three-dozen people who died during a fire at the warehouse on December 2, 2016.
Defense attorneys argue the two men are not criminally responsible, saying that blame falls on many people, including the building's owner Chor Ng and the City of Oakland for failing to property inspect the warehouse and enforce its own building and fire codes.
