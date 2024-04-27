You'll now be able to rent roller skates at SF's Golden Gate Park

Hello roller skaters! You'll now be able to rent skates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Hello roller skaters! You'll now be able to rent skates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Hello roller skaters! You'll now be able to rent skates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Hello roller skaters! You'll now be able to rent skates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden Gate Park visitors wanting to experience the Skatin' Place on San Francisco's JFK Promenade will be able to participate whether they own skates or not as of Saturday, according to a San Francisco Recreation and Park Department press release published Thursday.

Skate rentals will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the JFK Promenade near Sixth Avenue. Both inline and roller skates will be available.

Adults and teenagers over the age of 13 will pay $20 for their first hour of skate rental, and $5 for every additional hour. Skate rentals for 12-year-old children and younger will be $12 for the first hour of skate rental, and $5 for every additional hour. Safety gear, which is not required, can be rented for $5 per day.

"Skating is integral to Golden Gate Park's cultural fabric and to this day it remains one of the most prominent and popular activities," Phil Ginsburg, Recreation and Park Department General Manager, said. "If car-free JFK Promenade is the heart of Golden Gate Park, then the park's soul is located at Skatin' Place."

Skate rental services will be provided by DMJ Skates Sport Marketing, LLC. DMJ Skate Sport Marketing LLC is owned and operated by David Miles Jr., known in San Francisco as the Godfather of Skate, according to the press release.

MORE: 85-year-old daredevil roller skates down Nob Hill in stunning feat

Among San Franciscans, this qualifies as one of the gauntlets -- steep, intimidating: Nob Hill. It's a tough climb. Now, can you imagine rollerskating down it?

Miles founded Fillmore Street's Church of 8 Wheels and created pop-up roller rinks at events like Burning Man and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

"I've been wanting to do this for many years," Miles said. "With several improvements recently made at Skatin' Place and the permanent closure of the JFK Promenade to cars, now is the perfect time for rentals. People can come out and get the full roller-skating experience at one of the most beautiful parks in the nation."

Skating at Golden Gate Park began in 1891, when park designer and first superintendent John McLaren installed a roller rink at the Children's Playground, according to the press release. Skating's popularity took off in the 1970s, leading to the establishment of the Golden Gate Park Skate Patrol, of which Miles was a leader.

Skatin' Place was created in 1986, built on top of the old Sixth Avenue park entrance. The site has hosted a Disco Roller Party every Sunday since its founding.

MORE: Can you find them? Scavenger hunt underway throughout San Francisco for valuable hidden coins

Witter Coin Shop started hosting a scavenger hunt Friday by placing 11 coins all around San Francisco.

The Palace was renovated in 2022 with new paving and a ground mural, created by Golden Gate Park skater and mural artist Aimee (Bruckner) Stevland.

Although skate rentals are only available on Saturdays and Sundays, there are plans to include Fridays in the future, according to the press release.

Rentals can be made in advance here:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live