Giants home opener Friday marks 25th year at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Major League Baseball is finally back in San Francisco Friday with the Giants playing their home opener at Oracle Park.

The Giants play the Seattle Mariners at 1:35 p.m. in the team's long-awaited return for the 2025 season and they're already 5-1.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Giants at Oracle Park, and the team's CEO says they want to grow the park into an American classic.

Fans will notice some big upgrades inside of the ballpark this season, including new food and beverage areas, enhanced patios and plazas, as well as new souvenirs.

One big change fans can expect to see this year will be new LED lighting renovations to the giant Coca-Cola bottle that sits just above the left field bleachers.

In terms of the new food, they have multiple types of ramen, a loaded potato, a buffalo bacon ranch pretzel, a smore's pretzel and so many more options.

With the new season just days away, the San Francisco Giants hosted a preview event of what fans can expect at the Oracle Park.

Fan are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 12:45 p.m. to catch all the pregame festivities for the home opener.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie will throw out the first pitch.

What comes with Giants baseball is people packing the neighborhood, on rooftops at Hotel Via, and at bars like The Stick.

The Stick owner David O'Keeffe says it's a positive vibe for a city that needs and deserves it.

"Everybody gets a lift and a boost and I think it's a much-needed boost when you think of what's going on in the world, what's going on nationally with tariffs, etc. I mean this is the best city in the country," O'Keeffe said.